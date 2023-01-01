Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cedar Crest

Cedar Crest restaurants
Cedar Crest restaurants that serve tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Greenside Cafe

12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Tuesday - regular tacos$13.16
Your choice of shredded chicken or brisket, served with cabbage and fresh tomato and a green chile sour cream. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Taco Salad$11.29
Fresh greens served with our green chile ranch, shredded cheese, bacon pinto beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and tortilla chips.
Taco Special$15.00
Sign up for our weekly emails to be find out the weekly taco.
More about Greenside Cafe
Burger Boy

12023 NM-14, Cedar Crest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ala Cart Taco$3.50
More about Burger Boy

