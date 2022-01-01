Cedar Falls restaurants you'll love
Cedar Falls's top cuisines
Must-try Cedar Falls restaurants
More about George's Local
George's Local
108 E 4th St., Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$11.00
|Kids Mac
|$7.00
|Kids Tenders
|$6.00
More about Oh My Grill
SMOOTHIES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oh My Grill
2020 COLLEGE ST, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|THE COLONEL WRAP W/ FRIES
|$9.50
GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND HOUSE-MADE RANCH IN A GARLIC HERB WRAP.
|OH MY JUNIOR
|$5.99
JUNIOR BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE AND AMERICAN CHEESE.
|THE BACON
|$12.00
HALAL BEEF BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE. SERVED WITH FRIES. YOU CAN`T GO WRONG.
More about Sarah's Espresso Cafe
Sarah's Espresso Cafe
419 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|2 Hashbrowns
|$2.25
Side order of two hashbrowns.
|Cold Brew
Medium roast cold brew.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.25
Crisp lettuce mixed with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about David's Taphouse & Dumplings
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|Pork, Kale & Corn
|$1.00
This is our take on the classic Chinese dumpling, filled with pork, sweet corn, kale & aromatics of green onion & ginger. Served with soy vinegar sauce.
|Mac N' Cheese
|$1.00
(Vegetarian)
Yes, this is the mac and cheese dumpling!! Gooey mac and cheese filling gets kicked up a notch with a bunch of freshly grated white cheddar & parmesan cheeses. Served with Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
|BBQ Pork
|$1.00
This American styled craft dumpling is stuffed with tender BBQ pork, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, served with spicy ranch sauce.
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about Urban Pie
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Urban Pie
200 State St, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|10" Supreme
|$13.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Pepperoni,
Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
|10" Meat Mountain
|$15.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Sausage,
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Our wings a perfectly smoked definitely a customer favorite.
More about Starbeck's Smokehouse
BRISKET • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Starbeck's Smokehouse
6607 University Avenue, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$5.00
|Cheese Curds
|$7.00
|Pint Mac
|$7.00
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
402 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|SmokeHouse Turkey Club
|$12.85
House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$9.85
Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch
|Build Your Own Angus Patty
|$12.85
1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun
More about Tony’s La Pizzeria
Tony’s La Pizzeria
407 MainSt, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Bites
|$9.75
A basket of hand cut and battered chicken bites smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|12" BYO Pizza
|$10.25
Create your own pizza masterpiece
|Garlic Bread
|$5.50
Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic
More about Pump Haus Pub & Grill
WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Pump Haus Pub & Grill
311 Main St, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|Queso Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
|Twisted Chips
|$5.00
More about Roxxy Cedar Falls
Roxxy Cedar Falls
314 Main St, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|14" MULTI PLAYER PIZZA
|$12.00
8 Medium Slices
|NACHO PLATTER
|$12.00
|14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZ
|$15.00
More about The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
314 Main St., Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$9.00
Curly calamari fried to order and served with garlic sriracha for dipping.
|CRAB RANGOON FLATBREAD
|$12.00
Our house-made crab rangoon stuffing smothered in a five cheese blend and drizzled with hot honey sauce.
|CRAB RANGOONS (4)
|$8.00
Homemade with crab and cream cheese fried to order. Served with our house rangoon sauce.