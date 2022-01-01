Cedar Falls restaurants you'll love

Go
Cedar Falls restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Cedar Falls restaurants

George's Local image

 

George's Local

108 E 4th St., Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Fries$11.00
Kids Mac$7.00
Kids Tenders$6.00
More about George's Local
Oh My Grill image

SMOOTHIES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oh My Grill

2020 COLLEGE ST, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE COLONEL WRAP W/ FRIES$9.50
GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND HOUSE-MADE RANCH IN A GARLIC HERB WRAP.
OH MY JUNIOR$5.99
JUNIOR BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE AND AMERICAN CHEESE.
THE BACON$12.00
HALAL BEEF BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, AND PICKLE. SERVED WITH FRIES. YOU CAN`T GO WRONG.
More about Oh My Grill
Sarah's Espresso Cafe image

 

Sarah's Espresso Cafe

419 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Hashbrowns$2.25
Side order of two hashbrowns.
Cold Brew
Medium roast cold brew.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.25
Crisp lettuce mixed with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about Sarah's Espresso Cafe
David's Taphouse & Dumplings image

 

David's Taphouse & Dumplings

200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork, Kale & Corn$1.00
This is our take on the classic Chinese dumpling, filled with pork, sweet corn, kale & aromatics of green onion & ginger. Served with soy vinegar sauce.
Mac N' Cheese$1.00
(Vegetarian)
Yes, this is the mac and cheese dumpling!! Gooey mac and cheese filling gets kicked up a notch with a bunch of freshly grated white cheddar & parmesan cheeses. Served with Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
BBQ Pork$1.00
This American styled craft dumpling is stuffed with tender BBQ pork, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, served with spicy ranch sauce.
More about David's Taphouse & Dumplings
The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

421 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Urban Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Urban Pie

200 State St, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
10" Supreme$13.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Pepperoni,
Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
10" Meat Mountain$15.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Sausage,
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
6 Wings$9.00
Our wings a perfectly smoked definitely a customer favorite.
More about Urban Pie
Starbeck's Smokehouse image

BRISKET • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Starbeck's Smokehouse

6607 University Avenue, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork$5.00
Cheese Curds$7.00
Pint Mac$7.00
More about Starbeck's Smokehouse
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill image

 

Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

402 Main Street, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SmokeHouse Turkey Club$12.85
House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread
Southwest Eggrolls$9.85
Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch
Build Your Own Angus Patty$12.85
1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Tony’s La Pizzeria image

 

Tony’s La Pizzeria

407 MainSt, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Bites$9.75
A basket of hand cut and battered chicken bites smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12" BYO Pizza$10.25
Create your own pizza masterpiece
Garlic Bread$5.50
Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic
More about Tony’s La Pizzeria
Pump Haus Pub & Grill image

WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pump Haus Pub & Grill

311 Main St, Cedar Falls

Avg 3.4 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Chips and Salsa$5.00
Twisted Chips$5.00
More about Pump Haus Pub & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Roxxy Cedar Falls

314 Main St, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" MULTI PLAYER PIZZA$12.00
8 Medium Slices
NACHO PLATTER$12.00
14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZ$15.00
More about Roxxy Cedar Falls
Restaurant banner

 

The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls

314 Main St., Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CALAMARI$9.00
Curly calamari fried to order and served with garlic sriracha for dipping.
CRAB RANGOON FLATBREAD$12.00
Our house-made crab rangoon stuffing smothered in a five cheese blend and drizzled with hot honey sauce.
CRAB RANGOONS (4)$8.00
Homemade with crab and cream cheese fried to order. Served with our house rangoon sauce.
More about The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedar Falls

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Crab Rangoon

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Cedar Falls to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston