Cedar Falls American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Cedar Falls

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

421 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill image

 

Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

402 Main Street, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SmokeHouse Turkey Club$12.85
House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread
Southwest Eggrolls$9.85
Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch
Build Your Own Angus Patty$12.85
1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Tony’s La Pizzeria image

 

Tony’s La Pizzeria

407 MainSt, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Bites$9.75
A basket of hand cut and battered chicken bites smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12" BYO Pizza$10.25
Create your own pizza masterpiece
Garlic Bread$5.50
Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic
More about Tony’s La Pizzeria
Pump Haus Pub & Grill image

WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pump Haus Pub & Grill

311 Main St, Cedar Falls

Avg 3.4 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso Chips and Salsa$5.00
Twisted Chips$5.00
More about Pump Haus Pub & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedar Falls

Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

