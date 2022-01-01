Cedar Falls American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cedar Falls
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
402 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|SmokeHouse Turkey Club
|$12.85
House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$9.85
Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch
|Build Your Own Angus Patty
|$12.85
1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun
More about Tony’s La Pizzeria
Tony’s La Pizzeria
407 MainSt, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Bites
|$9.75
A basket of hand cut and battered chicken bites smothered in our own house made sauce: BBQ, Mild, or Hot. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
|12" BYO Pizza
|$10.25
Create your own pizza masterpiece
|Garlic Bread
|$5.50
Served with your choice of Ranch, Marinara, or Creamy Garlic