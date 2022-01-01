Cedar Falls bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Cedar Falls
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about Urban Pie
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Urban Pie
200 State St, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|10" Supreme
|$13.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Pepperoni,
Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion
|10" Meat Mountain
|$15.00
House Blend Cheese, Marinara, Sausage,
Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon
|6 Wings
|$9.00
Our wings a perfectly smoked definitely a customer favorite.
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
402 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|SmokeHouse Turkey Club
|$12.85
House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$9.85
Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch
|Build Your Own Angus Patty
|$12.85
1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun
More about Pump Haus Pub & Grill
WRAPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Pump Haus Pub & Grill
311 Main St, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|Queso Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
|Twisted Chips
|$5.00
More about Roxxy Cedar Falls
Roxxy Cedar Falls
314 Main St, Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|14" MULTI PLAYER PIZZA
|$12.00
8 Medium Slices
|NACHO PLATTER
|$12.00
|14" SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZ
|$15.00
More about The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls
314 Main St., Cedar Falls
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$9.00
Curly calamari fried to order and served with garlic sriracha for dipping.
|CRAB RANGOON FLATBREAD
|$12.00
Our house-made crab rangoon stuffing smothered in a five cheese blend and drizzled with hot honey sauce.
|CRAB RANGOONS (4)
|$8.00
Homemade with crab and cream cheese fried to order. Served with our house rangoon sauce.