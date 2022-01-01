Chicken noodles in Cedar Falls

It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.

