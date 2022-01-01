Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls restaurants
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

421 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Urban Pie

200 State St, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Sweet Chili Chicken
Romaine Lettuce topped with Chicken,
Red Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Crunchy
Wonton’s. Recommend Ranch Dressing.
Sesame Chicken Salad
Romaine, chicken, green onion, pineapple, green pepper, goat cheese, sesame seed, Korean BBQ, Wontons.
Salad Buffalo Chicken
Mix of Romain & Iceberg Lettuce topped with Buffalo Chicken, Onion,
Green Pepper, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble. Recommend Ranch
Dressing
More about Urban Pie
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill image

 

Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

402 Main Street, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
SmokeHouse Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps (GF)$13.85
Romaine Lettuce Cups- Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad- Toasted Almonds- Bell Peppers- Served Cold
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.85
Romaine- Cherry Tomato- Cucumber- Carrot- Hard Boiled Egg- Avocado- Caraway Cruton- Grilled Chicken- Spicy Buffalo Sauce
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

