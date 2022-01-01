Chicken salad in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve chicken salad
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
|Tap Salad w Chicken
|$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Urban Pie
200 State St, Cedar Falls
|Salad Sweet Chili Chicken
Romaine Lettuce topped with Chicken,
Red Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Crunchy
Wonton’s. Recommend Ranch Dressing.
|Sesame Chicken Salad
Romaine, chicken, green onion, pineapple, green pepper, goat cheese, sesame seed, Korean BBQ, Wontons.
|Salad Buffalo Chicken
Mix of Romain & Iceberg Lettuce topped with Buffalo Chicken, Onion,
Green Pepper, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumble. Recommend Ranch
Dressing
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
402 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|SmokeHouse Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps (GF)
|$13.85
Romaine Lettuce Cups- Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad- Toasted Almonds- Bell Peppers- Served Cold
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.85
Romaine- Cherry Tomato- Cucumber- Carrot- Hard Boiled Egg- Avocado- Caraway Cruton- Grilled Chicken- Spicy Buffalo Sauce