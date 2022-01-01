Chicken wraps in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Sarah's Espresso Cafe
Sarah's Espresso Cafe
419 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$8.55
Crisp lettuce mixed with grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo or BBQ sauce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)