Chili in Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oh My Grill

2020 COLLEGE ST, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
Crispy fires topped with vege chili and nacho cheese.
More about Oh My Grill
David's Taphouse & Dumplings image

 

David's Taphouse & Dumplings

200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.50
More about David's Taphouse & Dumplings
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Urban Pie

200 State St, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad Sweet Chili Chicken
Romaine Lettuce topped with Chicken,
Red Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper, Tomato, Goat Cheese, & Crunchy
Wonton’s. Recommend Ranch Dressing.
More about Urban Pie
Starbeck's Smokehouse image

BRISKET • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Starbeck's Smokehouse

6607 University Avenue, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Starbeck's Smokehouse

