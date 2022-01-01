Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls restaurants
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Item pic

 

David's Taphouse & Dumplings

200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
David's Crab Rangoon
David's Crab Rangoon, a delicately delicious creation, not like any other crab rangoons that you may have tried before. Pair perfectly with sweet chili sauce sauce.
More about David's Taphouse & Dumplings
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Urban Pie

200 State St, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large 14" Crab Rangoon$22.00
Cream Cheese, Crab, & Garlic base topped with Cheese, Green Onion, Wontons, & Sweet Chili Sauce.
10" Crab Rangoon$15.00
Base of Cream Cheese, Crab, & Garlic, topped with House Blend Cheese, Green Onion, Cruncy Wontons, & Sweet Chili Drizzle
More about Urban Pie
Restaurant banner

 

The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls

314 Main St., Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRAB RANGOONS (4)$8.00
Homemade with crab and cream cheese fried to order. Served with our house rangoon sauce.
More about The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls

