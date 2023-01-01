Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Cedar Falls
/
Cedar Falls
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
George's Local
108 E 4th St., Cedar Falls
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
More about George's Local
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
Avg 4.6
(717 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$0.00
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA
