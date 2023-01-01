Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls restaurants
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

George's Local image

 

George's Local

108 E 4th St., Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about George's Local
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA

421 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$0.00
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap - Cedar Falls IA

