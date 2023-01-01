Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Cedar Falls

Go
Cedar Falls restaurants
Toast

Cedar Falls restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Sarah's Espresso Cafe image

 

SARAH'S ESPRESSO CAFE

419 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.8 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$0.00
Steamed milk mixed with mocha syrup. Topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
More about SARAH'S ESPRESSO CAFE
Restaurant banner

 

Le Petit - 119 Main St

119 Main St, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HOT CHOCOLATE$5.50
More about Le Petit - 119 Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Falls

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Taco Salad

Green Beans

Hummus

Brisket

Cheesy Bread

Cheesecake

Map

More near Cedar Falls to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (394 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (721 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston