Hot chocolate in
Cedar Falls
/
Cedar Falls
/
Hot Chocolate
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SARAH'S ESPRESSO CAFE
419 Main Street, Cedar Falls
Avg 4.8
(28 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
Steamed milk mixed with mocha syrup. Topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.
More about SARAH'S ESPRESSO CAFE
Le Petit - 119 Main St
119 Main St, Cedar Falls
No reviews yet
HOT CHOCOLATE
$5.50
More about Le Petit - 119 Main St
