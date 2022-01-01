Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Cedar Falls

Go
Cedar Falls restaurants
Toast

Cedar Falls restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac N' Cheese image

 

David's Taphouse & Dumplings

200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese
(Vegetarian)
Yes, this is the mac and cheese dumpling!! Gooey mac and cheese filling gets kicked up a notch with a bunch of freshly grated white cheddar & parmesan cheeses. Served with Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
More about David's Taphouse & Dumplings
Starbeck's Smokehouse image

BRISKET • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Starbeck's Smokehouse

6607 University Avenue, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$2.50
Third Pan Mac and Cheese (10-15 people)$20.00
Half Pan Mac and Cheese ( 20-25 people)$35.00
More about Starbeck's Smokehouse
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill image

 

Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

402 Main Street, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese (VG)$4.85
Kids Mac and Cheese$6.95
Kraft Mac and Cheese
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Falls

Chicken Sandwiches

Noodle Bowls

Waffles

Turkey Clubs

Cookies

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Cedar Falls to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (478 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston