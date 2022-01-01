Nachos in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill
402 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$12.85
House Seasoned Corn Chips- SmokeHouse Pork- Pico- BBQ Sauce- Whiskey Cheese- Fresh Cilantro- Sour Cream