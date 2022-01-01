Noodle bowls in Cedar Falls
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls
|Lu Rou Fan Noodle Bowl
|$11.00
It can be translated literally to Braised Pork and Rice. Pork and diced shitake mushroom are slow simmered for hours in soy sauce, sauteed shallots, star anise, clove, bay leaves, cinnamon and other aromatic spices. The end result is melt-in-your-mouth and incredibly delicious meat in glistening sauce. This dish is almost always at the top of the list of Chinese comfort food. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side.
|Dong Po Pork Noodle Bowl
|$11.00
Super delicious braised pork belly cubes. Legend has it that this dish was invented by an ancient Chinese poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, named Su Dong Po. The pork belly is cooked through different ways, rendering the meat tender and very flavorful. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with house-made pickles as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.
|Beef Bulgogi Noodle Bowl
|$11.00
Korean beef barbecue, thinly sliced sirloin marinated in a savory-sweet sauce and quickly cooked over high heat. Serve over warm rice or thin noodles with greens along with kimchi as a side. Also available on a steamed bun sandwich.