Tacos in Cedar Falls
Cedar Falls restaurants that serve tacos
SMOOTHIES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oh My Grill
2020 COLLEGE ST, Cedar Falls
|THE WALK-IN TACO
|$12.00
GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, DORITOS®, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, SOUTHWEST SOUR CREAM, HOUSE-MADE PICO, AND TACO SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES.
|Walking Taco
|$10.50
David's Taphouse & Dumplings
200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls
|Beef Taco
Imagine the best beef taco flavor inside the dumplings! Serve with house taco sauce
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
421 Main Street, Cedar Falls
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Urban Pie
200 State St, Cedar Falls
|Large 14" Street Taco
|$20.00
House Blend Cheese, Tomatillo Sauce, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, & Steak
|Large 14" Cali Taco (VEGAN)
|$22.00
Taco Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Black Olive, Green Onion, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, & Tortilla Chips
|10" Cali Taco (VEGAN)
|$15.00
Taco Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Black Olive, Shredded Lettuce, Green Onion, Tomato, & Tortilla Chips