Tacos in Cedar Falls

SMOOTHIES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oh My Grill

2020 COLLEGE ST, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.7 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
THE WALK-IN TACO$12.00
GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, DORITOS®, CHEDDAR-JACK CHEESE, SOUTHWEST SOUR CREAM, HOUSE-MADE PICO, AND TACO SAUCE. SERVED WITH FRIES.
Walking Taco$10.50
David's Taphouse & Dumplings

200 West 1st Street Suite 107, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Taco
Imagine the best beef taco flavor inside the dumplings! Serve with house taco sauce
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

421 Main Street, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Urban Pie

200 State St, Cedar Falls

Avg 4.3 (1006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large 14" Street Taco$20.00
House Blend Cheese, Tomatillo Sauce, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro, & Steak
Large 14" Cali Taco (VEGAN)$22.00
Taco Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Black Olive, Green Onion, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, & Tortilla Chips
10" Cali Taco (VEGAN)$15.00
Taco Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Garlic, Black Olive, Shredded Lettuce, Green Onion, Tomato, & Tortilla Chips
Tony’s La Pizzeria

407 MainSt, Cedar Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12" Taco Special$18.75
Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives
16" Taco Special$22.75
Beef, taco seasoning, cheddar, romaine, ripe tomatoes, nacho chips, black olives
