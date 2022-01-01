Cedar Hill General Store - 20835 Nanticoke Road
Open today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Location
20835 Nanticoke Road, Bivalve MD 21814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boonies Burger Beer & Bait - Boonies 21438 Nanticoke Road
No Reviews
21438 Nanticoke Road Tyaskin, MD 21865
View restaurant
The Red Roost Crabhouse & Restaurant - Red Roost 2670 Clara Rd
No Reviews
2670 Clara Rd Quantico, MD 21856
View restaurant
Evolution Craft Brewing Co. & Public House - EVO
No Reviews
201 E Vine St Salisbury, MD 21801
View restaurant