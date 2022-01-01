Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Cedar Hill

Go
Cedar Hill restaurants
Toast

Cedar Hill restaurants that serve po boy

Consumer pic

 

Royal Fried Seafood

104 W Beltline Road STE 1b, Cedar Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Po Boy 2-Choices$12.99
2 Meat
Po Boy 1-Choice$10.99
1 Meat
More about Royal Fried Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Lena Mae's - 642 Uptown Blvd Suite 202

642 Uptown Blvd Suite 202, Cedar Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
More about Lena Mae's - 642 Uptown Blvd Suite 202

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Hill

Shrimp Salad

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Cedar Hill to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston