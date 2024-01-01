Cedar Knolls restaurants you'll love
The Bagelry - Cedar Knolls
The Bagelry - Cedar Knolls
170 E Hanover Ave Unit B3, Cedar Knolls
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$6.95
|Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
|$1.25
|Whole Wheat Everything
|$1.25
Double Back N Taste It LLC - The Enclave
Double Back N Taste It LLC - The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Hot Dog
|$2.50
|Chicken Gyro w/ lettuce, tomato, & onions (Halal Chicken)
|$14.50
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Sankalp - The Taste of India
Sankalp - The Taste of India
99 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls
|Popular items
|PANEER BALTI
|$15.99
(A special two layred tomato and brown gravy preparation with cottage cheese along with capsicum, and tomatoes) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
|VEG. DIWANI HANDI
|$14.99
(Mixed seasonal vegetables simmered in brown gravy with cubes of onion, capsicum and tomato, garnished with coriander leaves) (Vegetarian North Indian Delicacies) (All curries served with a portion of steamed rice)
|CRISPY CORN
|$9.99
(Fried crispy corn)(Vegetarian Delicacies)