Cedar Park restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Cedar Park, Texas
This suburb is nestled to the northwest of Austin and houses Texas favorites like tex-mex, BBQ, and southern cuisine. Cedar Park is just a few miles off the major highway. Serving up classics like tacos, brisket, and brisket tacos, this town has its priorities straight. If you’re looking for the top restaurants in Cedar Park, you might find their Chinese cuisine sampling is substantial as well as offerings of Italian food.
If you’re searching for the best sandwiches or delivery in Cedar Park, you will not be disappointed. From fine dining to takeout, this city has everything under the sun. Your taste buds are in for the ride of their life! Fried chicken, breakfast burritos, and cheesy pizza, it’s all delicious and waiting for you.
Don’t forget to visit some of the famous Cedar Park Wineries and breweries! Impressive selections of wine and beers are available to quench your thirst. Are coffee and tea more your style? Enjoy locally roasted coffee beans and loose-leaf teas from around the globe. When you visit this quaint suburb, you’ll find everything that makes Texas delicious and then some. Explore the possibilities and find your new favorite dish by searching the best restaurants in Cedar Park.
Cedar Park's top cuisines
Must-try Cedar Park restaurants
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.00
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
|Al's Chicken
|$13.99
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$14.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
Slab BBQ - Cedar Park
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|MAC N CHEESE
A House Specialty, our Mac & Cheese is made with American, Sharp Cheddar and Gouda cheeses and melted down on our smoker right next to our Briskets for a one of a kind flavor.
|P.I.G.
|$8.15
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
|BANANA PUDDING
|$4.50
A southern classic with a little swag. Our homemade banana pudding recipe is topped with a hip hop sugar cookie from a local bakery. Don't worry, we won't tell your grandma you like ours better.
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Combo Teriyaki
|$11.99
Your choice of any two teriyaki proteins, grilled to perfection. Served with teriyaki sauce, rice, and a house salad.
|Chicken Breast Teriyaki
|$9.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
|Egg Rolls
|$4.99
Two large savory egg rolls with shredded cabbage, ground pork, and spices then fried to perfection. Served with a Sweet Chili Sauce.
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
5001 183A, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
|HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
|ACAI BOWL
|$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Corn Bread (4)
|$4.95
basket of corn bread with tequila butter
|Bucket O' Chicken
|$29.25
12 pieces mixed chicken
|Chicken N Waffles
|$12.25
Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup
SEAFOOD
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|2 Potatoes
|$1.75
|1 Extra Shrimp
|$1.00
|Corn
|$1.25
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Tacos Grandes
|$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Pint Salsa
|$5.00
Take a Pint of our Fresh Serranos Salsa!
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
FRENCH FRIES
Cajun Skillet
251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Shrimp Plate
|$12.00
Eight golden fried shrimp, (1) side.
|Chicken Sausage Gumbo
|$11.00
The classic New Orleans stew made with okra, chicken and andouille [pork] sausage over rice.
|CATFISH OLIVIA
|$17.50
Two blackened catfish with dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee.
Whitestone Brewery
601 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste 500, Bldg 5, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Slap In Da Face BBA Imperial Stout
Special Release: Alc/Vol: 11.5%: Our Slappin' Da Bass Imperial Stout aged in Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Bourbon Barrels
|Melted Snowman T-Shirts
|$26.00
Pre-order your Melted Snowman Winter Warmer Ale T-shirt now! Limited order coming in the week before Christmas. We will email after you order to confirm and then email you again when they come in so you can pick yours up! (Note: You may get an email directly from Toast saying that your order is ready, please ignore. We will email you when the shirt is ready for pick-up)
|Annual Pub Club Membership
|$100.00
Become a Whitestone Brewery Pub Club Member!
Perks include:
- 20 oz. Pub Club mug pours for all future beer purchases
- 50 cents off all your beers (only applies to full pours and not to be combined with other discounts) and 10% off all merchandise and beer-to-go orders (Crowlers, Growlers, cans, bottles, and kegs)
- Kick a** Christmas party every year
- Access to new beers a day early when applicable
- 50% off your beers on your birthday
HappyRito Seafood
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|BS1 Happy Boil
|$35.00
Our Boil Combo with Shrimp and Snow Crab, Corn, Potato and Sausage. Serve with Cup of Dad's Famous Gumbo.
|Lychee Berry Limeade
|$6.00
Freshly squeezed lime juice with strawberry and lychee puree.
|S6 Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup)
|$7.00
Straight from Louisiana's Gumbo (Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Okra, Carrots, Chicken and Sausage). Serve on top Ben's Original Rice.
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger
|$6.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
|Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
|Onion Rings
|$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Tacos BYOT
|$2.65
|Lumber Jack Breakfast
|$13.99
|Short Stack Pancakes
|$5.89
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Levant Cafe & Grill
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Hummus
|Bowl
|$12.00
|Chicken Shawarma w/ 2 sides & pita
|$13.50
PhoNatic
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Chicken & Veggie Pho
|$9.50
|Pork Egg Rolls (2)
|$5.00
|Pat's Plate
|$11.95
Ramen512
1420 Cypress Creek Road Ste 300, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|BGO
|$16.00
Kumamoto style tonkotsu with fragrant house made Black Garlic Oil and garlic chips, topped with pork chashu, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, beni shoga, nori, half ajitama
|Tori Tan Tan
|$16.00
Spicy Dan Dan mein inspired, chicken and dashi broth, pork chashu, spinach, menma, spicy ground pork, scallion, chili oil, ito togarashi, sansho pepper, half ajitama
|Classic Tonkotsu
|$15.00
Rich and creamy pork broth, shoyu tare, pork chashu, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, beni shoga, nori, half ajitama
SUSHI
Sushi Fever
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Something Wrong Roll
|$17.00
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Ponzu sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$9.00
inside: shrimp tempura, kaiware, cucumber, avocado, masago outside: seaweed wrap | unagi sauce
|California Roll
|$6.95
inside : Cucumber, avocado, crab mix
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salerno Cucina Italiana
1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Chicken Piccata
|$13.99
Capers, garlic, butter, and a fresh lemon sauce linguini pasta
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.99
Spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce
|Fettuccine Alfredo
|$11.99
Cream sauce, Parmesan
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|12 Piece Bites
|$8.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice Of 2 Dipping Sauces.
|SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Tacos Grandes
|$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$11.00
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
|Rg Queso
|$7.50
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Popular items
|Arepa Llanera
|$10.50
|Burrito Aleidas
|$11.50
|Arepa Vegetariana
|$7.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiani
|$19.50
|Greek Salad
|$9.75
|Mini Canoli
|$1.90
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Burritos
|Kids Enchilada Pl
|$6.95
|2 Enchilada Plate
|$9.95
Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Cheese Slice
|$3.25
Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.
|Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone
|$7.25
Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Sausage. Marinara sauce onside
|Jasmine Green Tea
|$3.75
Comes sweetened, pls specify if you want it unsweet or 1/2 sweet.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Joie
1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Butternut Bisque
|$14.00
crab, corn, cream, herb butter
|Duck Gumbo
|$12.00
duck, andouille
|Seafood Gumbo
|$16.00
crab, shrimp, andouille
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Crunchy Catfish and Slaw
|$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
|5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken
|$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
|Killer Cheesburger
|$14.99
Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, iceburg lettuce, tomatoes
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Cappuccino - 6oz
|$4.00
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 4oz of your choice of steamed milk
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$9.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
|Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
|$6.75
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen
1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.
|Sesame
|$10.55
A savory sesame sauce. Served with broccoli.
|Blue Crab Rangoon
|$8.95
Real blue crab meat, sallions and cream cheese filled crispy wontons.
1431 Café
601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.75
|Side Sausage
|$3.99
|Short Stack
|$5.75
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Reg Queso Albanil
|$8.99
Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|Vegan tacos pastor (3)
|$9.99
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
|Tex-Mex Combo Plate
|$12.99
Served with rice and your choice beans (refried, black or charro style). guacamole, salad and small chile con queso.
Choose two of the next items to create your own plate.
Curry House Pizza
1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK
|Popular items
|Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
|Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
|Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese
|$7.99
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
