Cedar Park restaurants you'll love

This suburb is nestled to the northwest of Austin and houses Texas favorites like tex-mex, BBQ, and southern cuisine. Cedar Park is just a few miles off the major highway. Serving up classics like tacos, brisket, and brisket tacos, this town has its priorities straight. If you’re looking for the top restaurants in Cedar Park, you might find their Chinese cuisine sampling is substantial as well as offerings of Italian food.

If you’re searching for the best sandwiches or delivery in Cedar Park, you will not be disappointed. From fine dining to takeout, this city has everything under the sun. Your taste buds are in for the ride of their life! Fried chicken, breakfast burritos, and cheesy pizza, it’s all delicious and waiting for you.

Don’t forget to visit some of the famous Cedar Park Wineries and breweries! Impressive selections of wine and beers are available to quench your thirst. Are coffee and tea more your style? Enjoy locally roasted coffee beans and loose-leaf teas from around the globe. When you visit this quaint suburb, you’ll find everything that makes Texas delicious and then some. Explore the possibilities and find your new favorite dish by searching the best restaurants in Cedar Park.

Must-try Cedar Park restaurants

Mouton's Bistro & Bar image

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$3.00
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
Al's Chicken$13.99
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
Slab BBQ - Cedar Park image

 

Slab BBQ - Cedar Park

905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MAC N CHEESE
A House Specialty, our Mac & Cheese is made with American, Sharp Cheddar and Gouda cheeses and melted down on our smoker right next to our Briskets for a one of a kind flavor.
P.I.G.$8.15
Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.
BANANA PUDDING$4.50
A southern classic with a little swag. Our homemade banana pudding recipe is topped with a hip hop sugar cookie from a local bakery. Don't worry, we won't tell your grandma you like ours better.
More about Slab BBQ - Cedar Park
Cocky Teriyaki image

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo Teriyaki$11.99
Your choice of any two teriyaki proteins, grilled to perfection. Served with teriyaki sauce, rice, and a house salad.
Chicken Breast Teriyaki$9.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken breast, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
Egg Rolls$4.99
Two large savory egg rolls with shredded cabbage, ground pork, and spices then fried to perfection. Served with a Sweet Chili Sauce.
More about Cocky Teriyaki
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5001 183A, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JULIO VERDE
orange juice, almond milk, banana, mango, spinach, pecan, vanilla, coconut oil
HONEY BEARY
almond milk, banana, blueberry, peanut butter, honey
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
More about JuiceLand
Lucy's Fried Chicken image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corn Bread (4)$4.95
basket of corn bread with tequila butter
Bucket O' Chicken$29.25
12 pieces mixed chicken
Chicken N Waffles$12.25
Belgian style waffles, a fried breast and thigh, with honey butter and syrup
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken
Abby's Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD

Abby's Crab Shack

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Potatoes$1.75
1 Extra Shrimp$1.00
Corn$1.25
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Pint Salsa$5.00
Take a Pint of our Fresh Serranos Salsa!
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
More about Serranos
Cajun Skillet image

FRENCH FRIES

Cajun Skillet

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Plate$12.00
Eight golden fried shrimp, (1) side.
Chicken Sausage Gumbo$11.00
The classic New Orleans stew made with okra, chicken and andouille [pork] sausage over rice.
CATFISH OLIVIA$17.50
Two blackened catfish with dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee.
More about Cajun Skillet
Banner pic

 

Whitestone Brewery

601 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste 500, Bldg 5, Cedar Park

Avg 4.8 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slap In Da Face BBA Imperial Stout
Special Release: Alc/Vol: 11.5%: Our Slappin' Da Bass Imperial Stout aged in Treaty Oak Ghost Hill Bourbon Barrels
Melted Snowman T-Shirts$26.00
Pre-order your Melted Snowman Winter Warmer Ale T-shirt now! Limited order coming in the week before Christmas. We will email after you order to confirm and then email you again when they come in so you can pick yours up! (Note: You may get an email directly from Toast saying that your order is ready, please ignore. We will email you when the shirt is ready for pick-up)
Annual Pub Club Membership$100.00
Become a Whitestone Brewery Pub Club Member!
Perks include:
- 20 oz. Pub Club mug pours for all future beer purchases
- 50 cents off all your beers (only applies to full pours and not to be combined with other discounts) and 10% off all merchandise and beer-to-go orders (Crowlers, Growlers, cans, bottles, and kegs)
- Kick a** Christmas party every year
- Access to new beers a day early when applicable
- 50% off your beers on your birthday
More about Whitestone Brewery
HappyRito Seafood image

 

HappyRito Seafood

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BS1 Happy Boil$35.00
Our Boil Combo with Shrimp and Snow Crab, Corn, Potato and Sausage. Serve with Cup of Dad's Famous Gumbo.
Lychee Berry Limeade$6.00
Freshly squeezed lime juice with strawberry and lychee puree.
S6 Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup)$7.00
Straight from Louisiana's Gumbo (Onion, Celery, Bell Pepper, Okra, Carrots, Chicken and Sausage). Serve on top Ben's Original Rice.
More about HappyRito Seafood
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Junior 1/4 lb Cheeseburger$6.48
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions, American Cheese.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Onion Rings$3.99
Served with our House Ranch!
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tacos BYOT$2.65
Lumber Jack Breakfast$13.99
Short Stack Pancakes$5.89
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Levant Cafe & Grill image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Levant Cafe & Grill

1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus
Bowl$12.00
Chicken Shawarma w/ 2 sides & pita$13.50
More about Levant Cafe & Grill
PhoNatic image

 

PhoNatic

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Veggie Pho$9.50
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
Pat's Plate$11.95
More about PhoNatic
Ramen512 image

 

Ramen512

1420 Cypress Creek Road Ste 300, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BGO$16.00
Kumamoto style tonkotsu with fragrant house made Black Garlic Oil and garlic chips, topped with pork chashu, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, beni shoga, nori, half ajitama
Tori Tan Tan$16.00
Spicy Dan Dan mein inspired, chicken and dashi broth, pork chashu, spinach, menma, spicy ground pork, scallion, chili oil, ito togarashi, sansho pepper, half ajitama
Classic Tonkotsu$15.00
Rich and creamy pork broth, shoyu tare, pork chashu, kikurage mushrooms, scallion, beni shoga, nori, half ajitama
More about Ramen512
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Something Wrong Roll$17.00
IN Tempura Spicy Soft Shell Crab, Tempura Shrimp TOP Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail | Spicy Ponzu sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
inside: shrimp tempura, kaiware, cucumber, avocado, masago outside: seaweed wrap | unagi sauce
California Roll$6.95
inside : Cucumber, avocado, crab mix
More about Sushi Fever
Salerno Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salerno Cucina Italiana

1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$13.99
Capers, garlic, butter, and a fresh lemon sauce linguini pasta
Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
Spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Cream sauce, Parmesan
More about Salerno Cucina Italiana
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12 Piece Bites$8.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice Of 2 Dipping Sauces.
SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Bean & Cheese Nachos$11.00
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
Rg Queso$7.50
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
More about Serranos
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant image

 

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant

2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arepa Llanera$10.50
Burrito Aleidas$11.50
Arepa Vegetariana$7.99
More about Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiani$19.50
Greek Salad$9.75
Mini Canoli$1.90
More about Gino's Italian Cuisine
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burritos
Kids Enchilada Pl$6.95
2 Enchilada Plate$9.95
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will st image

 

Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Slice$3.25
Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.
Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone$7.25
Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Sausage. Marinara sauce onside
Jasmine Green Tea$3.75
Comes sweetened, pls specify if you want it unsweet or 1/2 sweet.
More about Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
La Joie image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Joie

1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butternut Bisque$14.00
crab, corn, cream, herb butter
Duck Gumbo$12.00
duck, andouille
Seafood Gumbo$16.00
crab, shrimp, andouille
More about La Joie
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crunchy Catfish and Slaw$14.99
farm-raised, flash fried, chipotle-spiked tartar sauce
5 Cheese Macaroni and Chicken$17.99
twisted elbow macaroni, achiote chicken
Killer Cheesburger$14.99
Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, iceburg lettuce, tomatoes
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
RH Coffee House & Brewing Co. image

 

Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cappuccino - 6oz$4.00
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 4oz of your choice of steamed milk
Turkey Pesto Panini$9.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz$6.75
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
Zao’s Chinese Kitchen image

 

Zao’s Chinese Kitchen

1540 Cypress Creek Rd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Rice
Egg, peas, carrots, scallions and rice stir-fry.
Sesame$10.55
A savory sesame sauce. Served with broccoli.
Blue Crab Rangoon$8.95
Real blue crab meat, sallions and cream cheese filled crispy wontons.
More about Zao's Chinese Kitchen
1431 Café image

 

1431 Café

601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$3.75
Side Sausage$3.99
Short Stack$5.75
More about 1431 Café
Chilaquiles Factory image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reg Queso Albanil$8.99
Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Vegan tacos pastor (3)$9.99
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
Tex-Mex Combo Plate$12.99
Served with rice and your choice beans (refried, black or charro style). guacamole, salad and small chile con queso.
Choose two of the next items to create your own plate.
More about Chilaquiles Factory
Curry House Pizza image

 

Curry House Pizza

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half n Half Pizza
Try any of our two delicious Italian-American & Indian Fusion pizzas on one pizza at no additional cost.
Picture is only for reference, customer must select two options.
Chili Paneer
Curry sauce, cheese, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala paneer, green onion, cilantro
Garlic Sticks w/ Cheese$7.99
Garlic breadsticks topped with cheese and served with two sides of ranch.
More about Curry House Pizza

