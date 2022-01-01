Cedar Park American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Cedar Park
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park
Popular items
12 Piece Bites
|$8.95
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level and Choice Of 2 Dipping Sauces.
SIDE LRG Mac-N-Cheese
|$8.00
Creamy Baked Mac-N-Cheese.
O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
1431 Café
601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
Popular items
Breakfast Taco
|$3.75
Side Sausage
|$3.99
Short Stack
|$5.75
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
Popular items
Spicy Asian Noodles
|$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, radish, sweet peppers, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Stacked Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips