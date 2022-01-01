Cedar Park bars & lounges you'll love
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.00
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
|Al's Chicken
|$13.99
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$14.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
SEAFOOD
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|2 Potatoes
|$1.75
|1 Extra Shrimp
|$1.00
|Corn
|$1.25
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.75
|Meat Lasagna
|$13.99
|12" Medium 2 Toppings
|$10.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Joie
1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Duck Gumbo
|$12.00
duck, andouille
|Butternut Bisque
|$14.00
crab, corn, cream, herb butter
|Seafood Gumbo
|$16.00
crab, shrimp, andouille
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Cappuccino - 6oz
|$4.00
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 4oz of your choice of steamed milk
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$9.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
|Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
|$6.75
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Spicy Asian Noodles
|$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, radish, sweet peppers, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Stacked Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips