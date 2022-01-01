Cedar Park bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Cedar Park

Mouton's Bistro & Bar image

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$3.00
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
Al's Chicken$13.99
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
Chicken Fried Chicken$14.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
Abby's Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD

Abby's Crab Shack

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Potatoes$1.75
1 Extra Shrimp$1.00
Corn$1.25
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.75
Meat Lasagna$13.99
12" Medium 2 Toppings$10.99
More about Gino's Italian Cuisine
La Joie image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Joie

1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Gumbo$12.00
duck, andouille
Butternut Bisque$14.00
crab, corn, cream, herb butter
Seafood Gumbo$16.00
crab, shrimp, andouille
More about La Joie
RH Coffee House & Brewing Co. image

 

Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cappuccino - 6oz$4.00
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 4oz of your choice of steamed milk
Turkey Pesto Panini$9.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz$6.75
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Asian Noodles$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, radish, sweet peppers, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
Stacked Steakhouse Burger$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Enchiladas

Gumbo

Egg Rolls

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Taylor

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston