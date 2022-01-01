Cedar Park breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Cedar Park
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.00
Build your own breakfast taco, anyway you want it!
|Al's Chicken
|$13.99
Cajun marinated grilled chicken breast topped with a balsamic reduction, served with green beans and dirty rice.
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$14.99
The same deliciousness as our Chicken Fried Steak, only chicken!
Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park
|Popular items
|Arepa Llanera
|$10.50
|Burrito Aleidas
|$11.50
|Arepa Vegetariana
|$7.99
1431 Café
601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.75
|Side Sausage
|$3.99
|Short Stack
|$5.75
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Spicy Asian Noodles
|$17.00
sweet potato noodle, sweet peppers, green onion, carrot, mushroom, spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, ginger-broccoli, sesame seed (Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$20.00
“sixty south” salmon, mixed greens, cabbage, english cucumber, carrot, radish, sweet peppers, crispy onion, miso vinaigrette (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)
|Stacked Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle, house mustard, challah bun, served with house-made potato chips