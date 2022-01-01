Cedar Park cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Cedar Park
More about Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Jasmine Green Tea
|$3.75
Comes sweetened, pls specify if you want it unsweet or 1/2 sweet.
|Cheese Slice
|$3.25
Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.
|Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone
|$7.25
Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Sausage. Marinara sauce onside
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Cappuccino - 6oz
|$4.00
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 4oz of your choice of steamed milk
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$9.25
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
|Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
|$6.75
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.