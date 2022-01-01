Cedar Park Chicken restaurants you'll love
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
deviled eggs, breaded and fried, with aioli
|Corn Bread (4)
|$4.95
basket of corn bread with tequila butter
|Basket
|$12.25
Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Cheese Slice
|$3.25
Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.
|Brushy Creek Salad
|$7.25
Organic Spinach Mix, Toasted Almonds, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette.
Add Chicken for $3.00
|5pc Wings
|$6.95
Curry Pizza House
1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK
|Popular items
|Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
|Masala Chips
|$5.99
Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.
|Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and white chicken.