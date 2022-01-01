Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar Park Chicken restaurants you'll love

Cedar Park restaurants
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Cedar Park

Lucy's Fried Chicken image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Deep Fried Deviled Eggs$7.00
deviled eggs, breaded and fried, with aioli
Corn Bread (4)$4.95
basket of corn bread with tequila butter
Basket$12.25
Four piece mixed basket of fried chicken
Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will st image

 

Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Slice$3.25
Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.
Brushy Creek Salad$7.25
Organic Spinach Mix, Toasted Almonds, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sweet Sesame Vinaigrette.
Add Chicken for $3.00
5pc Wings$6.95
Curry House Pizza image

 

Curry Pizza House

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
Masala Chips$5.99
Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.
Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and white chicken.
