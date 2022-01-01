Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar Park sandwich spots you'll love

Cedar Park restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Cedar Park

HappyRito Seafood image

 

HappyRito Seafood

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BS1 Happy Boil$35.00
Our Boil Combo (10 Shrimp & 1 Snow Crab Cluster) with your choice of Boil Style, (Add Spice Bomb if you dare...) Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Melted Butter. Serve with Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup).
BS4 (5lb) Crawfish Boil$44.95
This is how we do in Louisiana. You pick your Boil Style. (add Spice Bomb if you DARE...) Comes with all the Fixes meaning Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Seafood Sauce.
BS4 (3lb) Crawfish Boil$26.97
Just Crawfish Y'all... and your Boil Style (add Spice Bomb if you DARE) and NO Fixes.
More about HappyRito Seafood
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes image

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

Takeout
Popular items
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger$8.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sensation Skillet$10.99
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$10.99
Fish & Chips$12.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Salata image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Salata

1335 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (607 reviews)
More about Salata

