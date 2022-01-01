Cedar Park sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Cedar Park
More about HappyRito Seafood
HappyRito Seafood
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park
Popular items
BS1 Happy Boil
$35.00
Our Boil Combo (10 Shrimp & 1 Snow Crab Cluster) with your choice of Boil Style, (Add Spice Bomb if you dare...) Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Melted Butter. Serve with Dad's Famous Gumbo (Cup).
BS4 (5lb) Crawfish Boil
$44.95
This is how we do in Louisiana. You pick your Boil Style. (add Spice Bomb if you DARE...) Comes with all the Fixes meaning Corn, Potato, Pork Sausage and Seafood Sauce.
BS4 (3lb) Crawfish Boil
$26.97
Just Crawfish Y'all... and your Boil Style (add Spice Bomb if you DARE) and NO Fixes.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
Popular items
The Classic 1/2 lb Burger
$8.99
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Crinkle Dill Pickles, Diced Onions.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Available in Original and Strawberry.
Hand-Dipped Shakes
Available in Chocolate, Strawberry, Caramel Sea Salt, Vanilla and Lemonade.
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
Popular items
Sensation Skillet
$10.99
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
$10.99
Fish & Chips
$12.99