Cedar Park Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cedar Park

Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
El Grande$15.50
Crispy beef taco, cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, guacamole, queso, Mexican rice, and beans
Bean & Cheese Nachos$11.00
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
More about Serranos
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Enchiladas Clasicos$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
Lg Queso$13.00
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
More about Serranos
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchilada Ala Carte$3.25
Mexican Coke$2.95
Small Chile Con Queso$4.95
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Chilaquiles Factory image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reg Queso Albanil$8.99
Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Vegan tacos pastor (3)$9.99
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
Tex-Mex Combo Plate$12.99
Served with rice and your choice beans (refried, black or charro style). guacamole, salad and small chile con queso.
Choose two of the next items to create your own plate.
More about Chilaquiles Factory
El Patron Tacos & More image

TACOS

El Patron Tacos & More

303 N Bell Blvd, cedar park

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
More about El Patron Tacos & More

