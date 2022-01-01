Cedar Park Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cedar Park
More about Serranos
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Tacos Grandes
|$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
|El Grande
|$15.50
Crispy beef taco, cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, guacamole, queso, Mexican rice, and beans
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$11.00
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Tacos Grandes
|$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Enchiladas Clasicos
|$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
|Lg Queso
|$13.00
Creamy blend of melted cheese and peppers
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Enchilada Ala Carte
|$3.25
|Mexican Coke
|$2.95
|Small Chile Con Queso
|$4.95
More about Chilaquiles Factory
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Popular items
|Reg Queso Albanil
|$8.99
Chile con queso mixed with ground beef, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|Vegan tacos pastor (3)
|$9.99
3 taquitos made with soy marinaded with adobo and pineapple topped with cilantro and onion
|Tex-Mex Combo Plate
|$12.99
Served with rice and your choice beans (refried, black or charro style). guacamole, salad and small chile con queso.
Choose two of the next items to create your own plate.