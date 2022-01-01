Cedar Park pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Cedar Park

Salerno Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salerno Cucina Italiana

1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$13.99
Capers, garlic, butter, and a fresh lemon sauce linguini pasta
Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
Spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo$11.99
Cream sauce, Parmesan
More about Salerno Cucina Italiana
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.75
Meat Lasagna$13.99
12" Medium 2 Toppings$10.99
More about Gino's Italian Cuisine
Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will st image

 

Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.

111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jasmine Green Tea$3.75
Comes sweetened, pls specify if you want it unsweet or 1/2 sweet.
Cheese Slice$3.25
Slices are from a 20' pizza so they are big. It already comes with Cheese and Classic Tomato Sauce.
Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone$7.25
Classic Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Sausage. Marinara sauce onside
More about Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.

