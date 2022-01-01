Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cedar Park salad spots you'll love

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Cedar Park

Salerno Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salerno Cucina Italiana

1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Piccata$13.99
Capers, garlic, butter, and a fresh lemon sauce linguini pasta
Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
Spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce
Salerno Salad$4.50
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, red onions.
More about Salerno Cucina Italiana
Curry House Pizza image

 

Curry Pizza House

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Premium Veggie
House red sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, artichoke
Masala Chips$5.99
Potato wedges marinated in special Indian masala.
Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, red onions, diced tomatoes and white chicken.
More about Curry Pizza House
Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine image

 

Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine

1540 Cypress Creek Rd,Ste 106, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pechuga Poblana$11.99
Whole grilled Chicken breast covered in creamy spinach poblano sauce topped with melted cheese.
Flautas$8.99
(Choice of Chicken or Pork)
More about Cielito Lindo Mexican Cuisine
Salata image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Salata

1335 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (607 reviews)
More about Salata

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Salad

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston