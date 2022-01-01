Barbacoas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Barbacoa Plate
|$12.95
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Barbacoa Stackers
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, refried black beans, Jack cheese, JAK's slaw, Cotija cheese
|Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
|Smoked Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$9.99
slow roasted barbacoa, pepperjack cheese, onions, peppers, JAK's slaw