Bisque in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve bisque

La Joie image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kanpai Sushi Bar

1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Bisque$14.00
crab, corn, cream, herb butter
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (12oz)$12.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
Fire Roasted Tomato Shrimp Bisque (8oz)$7.00
herbs, jalapeño, brandy, crème fraiche (Gluten Free)
