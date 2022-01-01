Bratwurst in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve bratwurst
Van's Damn Tasty Tacos and Ronburguesa's
601 E Whitestone Blvd Suite #500, Cedar Park
|Bratwurst
|$7.50
Stiles Switch BBQ - Cedar Park
800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - House Made Sausage of The Month
|$5.50
House Made Sausage of the Month - NOVEMBER - Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - This Chicken/Pork blend hits all the notes of that fan favorite Nashville Hot Chicken. Spice level medium. Don't skip this link yall.
|Smoked Bratwurst link with Soft Baked Pretzel & House Beer Cheese Spread
|$10.99
Oktoberfest special: House Made & Smoked Bratwurst link paired with a large Soft Pretzel, and House made Beer Cheese spread made with Oktoberfest St. Arnold's Beer.