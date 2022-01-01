Brisket in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve brisket
Slab BBQ - Cedar Park
905 E Whitestone Blvd Ste A, Cedar Park
|1 LB. BRISKET
|$24.50
Get just our Black Angus Brisket Chopped or Sliced. Smoked in house!
|1/2 LB. BRISKET
|$13.50
Get just our Black Angus Brisket Chopped or Sliced. Smoked in House!
|BRISKET TWO STEP
|$8.70
Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
SOUPS
PhoNatic
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200, Cedar Park
|Brisket Pho
|$10.00
|Eye Round & Brisket Pho
|$10.00
Stiles Switch BBQ
800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park
|Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$17.50
Brisket Enchilada Plate with El Dorado Cafe Poblano Sauce. Served with Pinto Beans & Spanish Rice.
|Brisket
|$31.00
Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (Example: Quantity 1 = 1 lb. For the best quality control, all brisket cuts over 1 lb are cut half moist and half lean)
|Brisket Bagel Sandwich - Nervous Charlies
|$14.50
Everything Bagel from Nervous Charlies bagel shop, Your Choice of Cream Cheese Spread: Roasted Garlic & Herb or Spicy Arbol & Pequin Pepper with Stiles Switch Brisket