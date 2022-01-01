Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve bulgogi

Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi$18.00
L Bulgogi$15.95
More about Sushi Fever
Item pic

 

Seoulju Korean Kitchen

9515 N Lamar Blvd 230, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Kimchi Fries$13.00
Beef bulgogi, kimchi, drizzled with spicy mayo, sweet mustard and ketchup. Shareable between 2-3 people.
Beef Bulgogi$17.00
Stir fried sweet soy marinated beef with yellow onions, green onions and carrots served with steamed rice.
More about Seoulju Korean Kitchen

