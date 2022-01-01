Cake in Cedar Park
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$15.99
Homemade lump crab-cake with spicy warm crawfish remoulade.
SEAFOOD
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Cheese cake
|$5.99
|1 Crab Cake
|$6.99
|Crab Cake Basket
|$14.99
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|3 Leches Cake
|$4.25
|KIDS BEAR CAKE
|$5.99
|KIDS SILVER DOLLAR CAKES
|$5.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salerno Cucina Italiana
1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.99
|Italian Cream Cake
|$6.99
Seoulju Korean Kitchen
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230, Austin
|Spicy Rice Cake (Tteokbokki)
|$13.00
Rice cakes, fish cakes, cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, in a sweet savory and spicy sauce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|Red Velvet Cake
|$7.00
|Italian Cream Cake
|$7.00
|Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Chocolate cake
|$7.50
Contain wheat and soy
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Maryland Style Crab Cake
|$19.00
lump crab, horseradish, arugula, citrus remoulade (Gluten Free, Dairy Free)