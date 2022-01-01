Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve calamari

Abby's Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD

Abby's Crab Shack

202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park

Avg 4 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari App$11.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.00
More about Sushi Fever
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salerno Cucina Italiana

1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp and Calamari Combo$17.99
Made in a spicy marinara sauce with pappardelle.
Fried Calamari$9.99
More about Salerno Cucina Italiana
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$12.50
More about Gino's Italian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

9912, TULSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
CALAMARI$13.00
Polenta-coated fried calamari and zucchini.
More about Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Salad$16.00
romaine, baby heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, sherry vinaigrette, feta cheese (Gluten Free)
Point Judith Calamari$14.00
leeks, chipotle marinara, parsley, lemon (Gluten Free)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

