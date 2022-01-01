Cheese fries in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve cheese fries
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Cheese Fries
|$8.25
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
|Cheese Fries
|$3.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made cheddar cheese - add chili, bacon and avocado as add-on
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
Seoulju Korean Kitchen
9515 N Lamar Blvd 230, Austin
|Spicy Stir Fried Chicken Cheese Buldak
|$23.00
Spicy stir fried chicken thigh with cabbage, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, and jalapenos. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to a melty goodness.