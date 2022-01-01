Chef salad in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chef salad
GRILL
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
|Half Chef Salad
|$6.99
Romaine, bacon, avocado, tomato, boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese.
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Southern Chef Salad
|$13.25
mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cheddar, avocado, bacon, cucumber, radish choice of dressing
SEAFOOD
Abby's Crab Shack
202 Walton Way Suite 100, Cedar Park
|Abby's Chef Salad
|$12.99