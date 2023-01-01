Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
Cedar Park
/
Cedar Park
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Cedar Park
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$22.00
More about Soto Japanese - CEDAR PARK
Amy’s China Cuisine
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd s190, Cedar Park
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$11.99
Chicken Fried Rice
$10.99
More about Amy’s China Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Park
Curry
Key Lime Pies
Lobster Ravioli
Jambalaya
Veggie Burgers
Bread Pudding
Croissants
Spaghetti And Meatballs
More near Cedar Park to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Round Rock
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Leander
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.3
(38 restaurants)
Pflugerville
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 5
(12 restaurants)
Hutto
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Spicewood
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(423 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(344 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston