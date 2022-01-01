Chicken fried steaks in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Half Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.99
Our award winning, hand breaded black Angus cutlet is fried golden brown and smothered in homemade sausage cream gravy.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.99
|Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
|$14.99
Two eggs, chicken fried steak, and sausage gravy, served with hash browns and toast.
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Lucy's Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.50
a hand breaded steak covered with creamy Lonestar gravy and served on mashed potatoes (gravy comes on the side!)
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Side CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$4.99
|1 LB Chicken Fried Steak
|$17.99
|SR. CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
|$8.99