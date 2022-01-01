Chicken katsu in Cedar Park
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$12.99
Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. We start with fresh chicken breasts or pork loin. The protein is hand sliced and tenderized. Then is panko breadcrumb coated, fried to perfection, and served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce to top it off. The meal comes with rice and a side salad.
|Chicken Katsu
|$11.99
Chicken Katsu is an absolute favorite. Panko breadcrumb coated chicken served with a traditional katsu sauce over the top. The meal comes with calrose rice and a side salad.