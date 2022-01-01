Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken katsu in Cedar Park

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken katsu

Item pic

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry$12.99
Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. We start with fresh chicken breasts or pork loin. The protein is hand sliced and tenderized. Then is panko breadcrumb coated, fried to perfection, and served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce to top it off. The meal comes with rice and a side salad.
Chicken Katsu$11.99
Chicken Katsu is an absolute favorite. Panko breadcrumb coated chicken served with a traditional katsu sauce over the top. The meal comes with calrose rice and a side salad.
More about Cocky Teriyaki
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken - Katsu Don$17.50
Chicken - Katsu$16.50
More about Sushi Fever

Browse other tasty dishes in Cedar Park

Enchiladas

Salmon

Chicken Fajitas

Key Lime Pies

Taco Salad

Parrilla

Grits

Omelettes

Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston