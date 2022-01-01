Chicken pizza in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Local Slice / Juju's Boba: deliveries may take longer than estimate times given during popular times. FACE MASKS will still be required for the safety of staff and customers coming to pick up orders. Thank you very much to our community.
111 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Suite 105, Cedar Park
|18" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.75
House-roasted chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Pineapple, and Ray's BBQ Sauce
|14" Sweet Baby BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.75
House-roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Pineapple, and Ray's BBQ Sauce
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|MEDIUM BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$18.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella
|LARGE BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.00
bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, smoked gouda cheese, house made chipotle bbq sauce, mozzarella