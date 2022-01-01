Chicken salad in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken salad
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|South West Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park
|Hot Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gino's Italian Cuisine
1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park
|Breaded Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.25
|Grill Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.25
|Greek Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$14.25
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad
|$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
|GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Stuffed Avocado Chicken Salad
|$12.99
One big and full of ﬂavor avocado, stuﬀed with chicken salad. Served with fresh shredded lettuce.