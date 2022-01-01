Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lucy's Fried Chicken image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
South West Chicken Salad$11.99
Item pic

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Hot Chicken Cobb Salad$10.95
Hot Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Deviled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled egg and Ranch.
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.50
Crispy flour tortillas, mixed green salad, chicken fajita, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and choice of homemade dressing
Gino's Italian Cuisine image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gino's Italian Cuisine

1525 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park

Avg 4.4 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Breaded Chicken Caesar Salad$13.25
Grill Chicken Caesar Salad$13.25
Greek Salad w/Grilled Chicken$14.25
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
grilled achiote chicken, figs, spicy walnuts, bleu cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
mixed greens, spicy walnuts, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, green goddess dressing
GF Country Club Fancy Chicken Salad$16.99
Your favorite Jack Allen's Kitchen dish prepared Gluten Free!
1431 Café image

 

1431 Café

601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Chilaquiles Factory image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stuffed Avocado Chicken Salad$12.99
One big and full of ﬂavor avocado, stuﬀed with chicken salad. Served with fresh shredded lettuce.
Curry House Pizza image

 

Curry Pizza House

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, spicy chicken & caesar dressing on the side
