Chicken sandwiches in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese.
Lucy's Fried Chicken

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a potato bun served with kettle chips
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$10.95
All-Natural Breast, topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
Lil' Chicken Sandwich$7.75
Southern Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Crispy Boneless Chicken Thigh, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, Duke's Mayo
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen

9912, TULSA

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
house-made butter chip pickles, challah bun, dynamite sauce, slaw
Stiles Switch BBQ

800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Philly Sandwich w/Fries$18.00
Smoked Chicken finished on the flat top with peppers & onions. Topped off with house chile con queso, avocado mash, & pico. Served with Hawg Rub Fries.
C.R. SURF AND TURF

601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$11.99
Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries
