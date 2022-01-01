Chicken sandwiches in Cedar Park
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese.
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on a potato bun served with kettle chips
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.25
served on pumpernickel topped with house slaw served with kettle chips
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
All-natural Chicken Breast, Grilled on the Flat Top, Pick Condiments and Veggies.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Crispy Chicken with Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickles, Jalapeño Mayo.
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
4501 183A Toll Road, Cedar Park
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
All-Natural Breast, topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
|Lil' Chicken Sandwich
|$7.75
|Southern Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Crispy Boneless Chicken Thigh, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, Duke's Mayo
Napa Flats Wood-Fired Kitchen
9912, TULSA
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
pimento cheese, pickled green tomato, jalaqpeno mayo, spicy slaw
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
house-made butter chip pickles, challah bun, dynamite sauce, slaw
Stiles Switch BBQ
800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park
|Smoked Chicken Philly Sandwich w/Fries
|$18.00
Smoked Chicken finished on the flat top with peppers & onions. Topped off with house chile con queso, avocado mash, & pico. Served with Hawg Rub Fries.