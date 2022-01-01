Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki image

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Teriyaki$5.99
A kids portion of the teriyaki chicken, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.
Chicken Teriyaki$10.99
Over a half pound of marinated chicken, grilled to perfection. Covered in fresh teriyaki sauce and served over a bed of rice with a simple side salad.
Kids Chicken Breast Teriyaki$6.99
A kids portion of the chicken breast teriyaki, served with a side of rice. Sauce will come on the side for the kiddo to dip and dunk if they so choose.
More about Cocky Teriyaki
Sushi Fever image

SUSHI

Sushi Fever

905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken -Teriyaki$16.50
L Chicken Teriyaki$13.95
More about Sushi Fever

