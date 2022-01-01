Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chile relleno

Serranos image

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno$13.50
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Rellenos$10.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Serranos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$13.50
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno Plate$13.99
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Relleno Cheese$13.99
Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg batter, stuﬀed with your choice of meat topped with your favorite sauce and melted Monterrey jack cheese.
Chile Relleno (V)$15.99
Poblano pepper filled with portobello mushroom, zucchini quinoa, and sauteed onion. Topped with creamy chipotle sauce or credo queso. Served with white rice and your choice of black or refried beans
More about Chilaquiles Factory
Item pic

 

Stiles Switch BBQ

800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno- Sausage of the Month$5.50
May Sausage of the Month: Chile Relleno Sausage - 50/50 Pork & Beef link. Poppin with roasted poblano and Monterrey Jack cheese, We lightly season this sausage with cumin, coriander and a hint of cilantro.
More about Stiles Switch BBQ

