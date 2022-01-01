Chile relleno in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chile relleno
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Chile Relleno
|$13.50
Poblano pepper with cheese, beef, or chicken, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Chile Rellenos
|$10.99
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$13.99
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Chile Relleno Cheese
|$13.99
Roasted poblano pepper covered with egg batter, stuﬀed with your choice of meat topped with your favorite sauce and melted Monterrey jack cheese.
|Chile Relleno (V)
|$15.99
Poblano pepper filled with portobello mushroom, zucchini quinoa, and sauteed onion. Topped with creamy chipotle sauce or credo queso. Served with white rice and your choice of black or refried beans
Stiles Switch BBQ
800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park
|Chile Relleno- Sausage of the Month
|$5.50
May Sausage of the Month: Chile Relleno Sausage - 50/50 Pork & Beef link. Poppin with roasted poblano and Monterrey Jack cheese, We lightly season this sausage with cumin, coriander and a hint of cilantro.