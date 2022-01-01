Chimichangas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chimichangas
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Chimichanga
|$10.99
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Chimichanga
|$12.50
“Fried Burrito” Beef or chicken, Mexican rice, choice of sauce, and cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and beans
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Golden Chimichanga
|$12.95
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Chimichanga (V)
|$13.99
Filled w/portobello mushrooms & white rice, topped
with ranchero, verde or chipotle sauce.
Served with beans and cashew sour cream.
|Chimichangas
|$14.99
A large fl our tortilla stuff ed with rice, cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef, served with your choice of beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.