Chips and salsa in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.99
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|Chips and Salsa (Breakfast)
|$3.00
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
chunky, roasted sonoran salsa
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park
|Salsa (w/ Corn Chips)
|$6.50
Salsa || Gluten Free Blue Corn Chips