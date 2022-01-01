Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Cedar Park

Toast

Cedar Park restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant image

 

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant

2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sandwich Club House$13.99
More about Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant
Turkey Capicola Club Sandwich image

 

Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Capicola Club Sandwich$9.75
White Bread || Turkey || Capicola || Bacon Jam || Muenster Cheese || Tomato || Red Onion || Spring Mix || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
More about Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
1431 Café image

 

1431 Café

601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$10.49
More about 1431 Café
Item pic

 

Stiles Switch BBQ

800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smokehouse Club Sandwich$15.50
The club of all clubs….piled with Brisket, Turkey, Cheddar, Lettuce, and Tomato, and Chipotle Garlic aioli on a griddle toasted bun.
More about Stiles Switch BBQ

