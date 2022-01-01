Curry in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve curry
Cocky Teriyaki
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$12.99
Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. We start with fresh chicken breasts or pork loin. The protein is hand sliced and tenderized. Then is panko breadcrumb coated, fried to perfection, and served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce to top it off. The meal comes with rice and a side salad.
|Side Curry Sauce
|$0.79
A dark-horse favorite, it never disappoints.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$12.99
Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. We start with fresh chicken breasts or pork loin. The protein is hand sliced and tenderized. Then is panko breadcrumb coated, fried to perfection, and served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce to top it off. The meal comes with rice and a side salad.
Ramen512
1420 Cypress Creek Road Ste 300, Cedar Park
|Curry Korokke
|$4.00
Deep fried Japanese curry mash potato pie (1 piece), served with tonkatsu sauce
Curry Pizza House
1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK
|Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
|Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro