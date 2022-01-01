Curry in Cedar Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cocky Teriyaki

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry$12.99
Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. We start with fresh chicken breasts or pork loin. The protein is hand sliced and tenderized. Then is panko breadcrumb coated, fried to perfection, and served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce to top it off. The meal comes with rice and a side salad.
Side Curry Sauce$0.79
A dark-horse favorite, it never disappoints.
Pork Katsu Curry$12.99
Katsu Curry is an absolute favorite. We start with fresh chicken breasts or pork loin. The protein is hand sliced and tenderized. Then is panko breadcrumb coated, fried to perfection, and served with a traditional Japanese Curry sauce to top it off. The meal comes with rice and a side salad.
More about Cocky Teriyaki
Item pic

 

Ramen512

1420 Cypress Creek Road Ste 300, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Korokke$4.00
Deep fried Japanese curry mash potato pie (1 piece), served with tonkatsu sauce
More about Ramen512
Curry Veggie Delight image

 

Curry Pizza House

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD BLDG T130, CEDAR PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Veggie Delight
Curry sauce, cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion, diced tomatoes, black olive, jalapenos, cilantro
Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, cheese, bell peppers, red onion, diced tomatoes, masala chicken, cilantro
More about Curry Pizza House

