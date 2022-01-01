Enchiladas in Cedar Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchiladas Special$9.50
Topped with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Enchiladas Clasicos$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
Mixto Enchiladas$13.50
Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero
More about Serranos
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
One Enchilada$3.00
SR. ENCHILADAS$7.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Beef Fajita Enchiladas$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Mixto Enchiladas$13.50
Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero
More about Serranos
Los Reyes Mexican Grill image

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Enchiladas Verdes$10.95
3 Enchiladas Verdes$12.95
3 Enchilada Plate$11.95
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tejana Enchilada$15.99
slow roasted chicken tinga, ranchero cream sauce, jack cheese, fried egg, veggie-studded rice, black beans
Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Chilaquiles Factory image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Combo Enchiladas$13.99
Three enchiladas, one chicken (topped with green sauce), one beef (topped with chili gravy), and one cheese (topped with creamy Suiza sauce) rice, and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style).
Sub one enchilada for chicken or beef fajita $2..50
Fajita Enchiladas$14.99
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of Beef Fajita topped with chili gravy or Chicken Fajita topped with green sauce, rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
Mole Verde Enchiladas (V)$13.99
Two enchiladas topped with mole verde sauce, filled with portobello mushrooms, and served with rice and your choice of beans.
More about Chilaquiles Factory
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Stiles Switch BBQ

800 W Whitestone Blvd, Bldg A, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Enchilada Plate$17.50
Brisket Enchilada Plate with El Dorado Cafe Poblano Sauce. Served with Pinto Beans & Spanish Rice.
More about Stiles Switch BBQ

