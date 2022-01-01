Enchiladas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Serranos
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Cheese Enchiladas Special
|$9.50
Topped with chili con carne and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
|Enchiladas Clasicos
|$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
|Mixto Enchiladas
|$13.50
Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|One Enchilada
|$3.00
|SR. ENCHILADAS
|$7.99
More about Serranos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Beef Fajita Enchiladas
|$16.00
Mesquite grilled beef fajita, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Mixto Enchiladas
|$13.50
Beef with chili con carne, chicken with fire roasted verde, and cheese with smoky ranchero
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
251 N. Bell Boulevard Ste 111B, Cedar Park
|2 Enchiladas Verdes
|$10.95
|3 Enchiladas Verdes
|$12.95
|3 Enchilada Plate
|$11.95
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Jack Allen's Kitchen
1345 East Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park
|Tejana Enchilada
|$15.99
slow roasted chicken tinga, ranchero cream sauce, jack cheese, fried egg, veggie-studded rice, black beans
|Slow-Braised Beef Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$15.99
onions, peppers, roasted poblano cream sauce, veggie-studded rice, black beans escabeche
More about Chilaquiles Factory
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Combo Enchiladas
|$13.99
Three enchiladas, one chicken (topped with green sauce), one beef (topped with chili gravy), and one cheese (topped with creamy Suiza sauce) rice, and your choice of bean (refried, black or charro style).
Sub one enchilada for chicken or beef fajita $2..50
|Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three enchiladas filled with your choice of Beef Fajita topped with chili gravy or Chicken Fajita topped with green sauce, rice and your choice of beans (refried, black or charro style).
|Mole Verde Enchiladas (V)
|$13.99
Two enchiladas topped with mole verde sauce, filled with portobello mushrooms, and served with rice and your choice of beans.
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park
|Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans